Paul Ryan to Push DACA Amnesty for Millions of Illegal Aliens Before Leaving Congress

House Speaker Paul Ryan will push his open borders agenda during his last months in Congress, telling the media that he is interested in passing an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
Ryan announced this week that he will leave Congress after his current term is up, but now he says he will continue pushing for a DACA amnesty despite his exit.
In a comment to Fox News’s Chad Pergram, Ryan said he would “certainly” be interested in passing a DACA amnesty before his term ends.
Ryan on tackling DACA before he leaves: I certainly would like to
For months, White House staffers like Marc Short — the former executive for the pro-mass immigration, anti-Trump Koch brothers — attempted to push a DACA amnesty inside President Trump’s administration.
Ryan, likewise, said two months ago that his main focus after passing a budget to keep the federal government open was to pass an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens, of which between 800,000 to 3.5 million would be allowed to permanently stay in the U.S.
“We will bring a DACA solution to the floor,” Ryan said in February.
Ryan’s decision to continue pushing a DACA amnesty, even though he plans to exit Congress next year, is one of his many last-ditch efforts to move forward an unpopular Koch Brothers-approved agenda centered around tax reform, cuts to entitlements, free trade, and mass immigration.
While a DACA amnesty would reward illegal aliens enrolled in the program with a potential pathway to U.S. citizenship, it would come with tremendous costs for American citizens.
For example, a DACA amnesty would put more citizen children of illegal aliens — known as “anchor babies” — on federal welfare, as Breitbart News reported, while American taxpayers would be left potentially with a $26 billion bill.
Additionally, about one in five DACA illegal aliens, after an amnesty, would end up on food stamps, while at least one in seven would go on Medicaid.
Any plan to give amnesty to DACA illegal aliens that does not also include provisions to halve legal immigration levels — the U.S. admits more than one million legal immigrants a year at the expense of America’s working and middle class — would give amnestied illegal aliens the opportunity to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country.
At the southern border, a DACA amnesty has the potential to trigger a border surge that could triple the number of illegal aliens pouring through the border. Since DACA’s inception, more than 2,100 recipients of the program have been kicked off because they were found to either be criminals or gang members.
