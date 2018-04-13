Pilots Manning Aircraft Involved in Carrying Out Trump’s Syria Strike

President Trump’s strikes on Syria over reported chemical attacks in the country included not only missiles, as previously used against the country, but also U.S. aircraft that were manned by pilots.

The Pentagon confirmed Friday night that the targeted strike against Syria involved putting pilots at risk to carry out the attacks.

The New York Times reports:

The strikes, carried with ship-based cruise missiles and manned aircraft, targeted three facilities associated with Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal, including a scientific research facility around Damascus, a chemical weapons storage facility around Homs alleged to be used for sarin gas and a nearby command post, the Pentagon said.

The reports of pilots’ involvement in the Syria strikes were confirmed online by multiple news agencies. Though, it does remain unclear how many pilots were involved in the strike. The pilots, reports claim, did not enter Syrian airspace.

Pentagon confirms in briefing that there were manned aircraft involved in tonight’s Syria strikes — Leigh Munsil (@leighmunsil) April 14, 2018

Tonight's #Pentagon press conference w/ #SECDEF Mattis & #JCS Chairman Dunford about #strikes on #Syria has concluded. A live press conference with operational details is expected Saturday morning about 0900 EDT Washington time. Manned aircraft took part along w/ cruise missiles pic.twitter.com/pNBFLttXJd — Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) April 14, 2018

Manned aircraft were involved in these strikes on Syria, Dunford confirms. Notable because it means the nations involved were willing to put pilots up against Syrian/Russian air defenses. — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) April 14, 2018

BREAKING: Pentagon Briefing on U.S. Strikes in Syria: Manned aircraft were used in the strike. — WSFA 12 News (@wsfa12news) April 14, 2018

U.S. & “coalition” manned aircraft are engaged in military operations, but not within #Syria’s airspace – in addition to multiple naval vessels (inc. submarines). That’s a substantial step-up from the 2017 cruise missile strikes on Shayrat. — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) April 14, 2018

As Breitbart News reported, the strike against Syria was targeted and isolated to three targets and carried out in coalition with France and the United Kingdom.

“The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons,” Trump said Friday night. “Establishing this deterrent is a vital interest of the United States.”