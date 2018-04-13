Tourist in New York City Mugged for Wearing Make America Great Again Hat

New York police say that a Danish tourist was robbed at knifepoint because he was wearing a Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” ball cap.

The attack happened when the victim was trying to board a train in the subway at Union Square at 5:40 p.m. on Thursday. The 18-year-old tourist was about to board a train when two men grabbed him from behind, according to the New York Post.

One of the attackers grabbed his MAGA hat off his head and when he tried to take it back, the second attacker drew a knife.

The victim told police that when he tried to take back the cap, one of the attackers replied, “What are you doing with that hat on?”

Apparently, the MAGA hat was all the pair stole.

Police released descriptions of the attackers as white men, one in his late 20s or early 30s.

The 30-year-old suspect was balding, about six feet tall, and wore a tan or brown jacket with dark pants, while the second suspect was just described as a white man.

Police have asked that anyone with information should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish informants can call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

