Donald Trump Goes to War: James Comey a ‘Weak and Untruthful Slime Ball’

President Donald Trump reacted to the torrent of leaks emerging from former FBI Director James Comey’s book, dismissing him as a “weak and untruthful slime ball” and a “proven leaker and liar.”

“James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR,” he wrote. “Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired.”

Trump said Comey should be prosecuted for leaking classified information.

“He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted,” he wrote. “He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI.”

Trump criticized Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s email investigation, which resulted in zero prosecutions despite her willingness to share classified information over her private email server.

“His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst ‘botch jobs’ of history,” Trump wrote. “It was my great honor to fire James Comey!”

ABC News released the first clip of their exclusive interview with Comey on Friday in which he detailed meetings with the president about the salacious “dossier” of fake accusations, including one about Trump with prostitutes in Russia.

Comey admitted to George Stephanopoulos that he did not inform the president that the dossier had been financed by his political opponents.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Did you tell him that the Steele dossier had been financed by his political opponents? COMEY: No. I didn’t — I didn’t think I used the term “Steele dossier.” I just talked to him about additional material. STEPHANOPOULOS: But did he have a right to know that? COMEY: That it had been financed by his political opponents? I don’t know the answer to that.

The former FBI director described the meeting with Trump as “really weird.”

“It was almost an out-of-body experience for me,” he said, describing himself as “floating above myself looking down” at the conversation.

