Louisiana AG Jeff Landry: ‘No Brainer’ to Count American Citizens on Census

In a conversation with Breitbart News Political Editor Matt Boyle and Deputy Political Editor Amanda House, Landry said President Trump’s administration’s decision to add the citizenship question to the 2020 Census is necessary to end voter dilution across the country.

Landry said:

We want to know who’s in this country and certainly we want to make sure that the people in this country are here legally. Are you a citizen? Are you here on a visa? And so forth and so on. And it’s important because we use that Census count to be able to apportion our legislative seats and you know the Supreme Court has spoken very clearly that the use of the Census has to be done in a one man, one vote based upon a voting age population. To me, it was a no brainer. I don’t know what all the fights about. [Emphasis added]

…

So basically what’s happening is, is you are diluting the rights of those voters in neighboring congressional districts or legislative districts. For example, if you’ve got a large concentration populations of illegal immigrants — say like in a sanctuary city, it becomes a magnet for illegals to go — then you run the Census. Those cities end up with more congressional and legislative representation based upon the Census, right, because the sheer number of people that are in those particular cities, irrespective of the fact of whether they are there legally or not. [Emphasis added]

However, if you have the data, that says whether or not those people in those cities are legal, they’re legally there, they’re citizens, and then you apportion those particular seats based upon the voting age population, not by the actual count, you then by restore the rights of all of the voters, you don’t disenfranchise any voters around the country. [Emphasis added]