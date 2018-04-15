President Donald Trump continued his criticism of former FBI Director James Comey, describing as a “slippery” character.

“Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump accused him of positioning himself to get a job with Hillary Clinton if she won the presidency.

“Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball!”

But Trump was interested that Comey criticized Attorney General Loretta Lynch by revealing his interactions with her over the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

“Why can’t we all find out what happened on the tarmac in the back of the plane with Wild Bill and Lynch?” Trump wrote. “Was she promised a Supreme Court seat, or AG, in order to lay off Hillary?”

Trump added that Comey’s new memoir failed to answer the questions about why he leaked information to the media, why he lied to Congress while testifying, and why he failed to take the Democrat National Committee server after the leak of their emails.

Trump denied that he asked Comey for his personal loyalty.

“I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty,” he said. “I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies. His ‘memos’ are self-serving and FAKE!”

Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

The big questions in Comey’s badly reviewed book aren’t answered like, how come he gave up Classified Information (jail), why did he lie to Congress (jail), why did the DNC refuse to give Server to the FBI (why didn’t they TAKE it), why the phony memos, McCabe’s $700,000 & more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Comey throws AG Lynch “under the bus!” Why can’t we all find out what happened on the tarmac in the back of the plane with Wild Bill and Lynch? Was she promised a Supreme Court seat, or AG, in order to lay off Hillary. No golf and grandkids talk (give us all a break)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018