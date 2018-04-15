Winter Storm Xanto Dumps Snow Across Large Swaths of the Country: 12.9 Inches in Minneapolis/St. Paul

Winter Storm Xanto continues to dump snow in the Midwest, Great Lakes, and interior northeast and the conditions will continue into Monday, weather forecasters say.

The Weather Channel reported that more than a foot of snow has piled up in multiple states, with local blizzard conditions in some areas.

The Weather Channel reported:

Winter Storm Xanto (pronounced ZAN-toe) will continue to bring snow, freezing rain and strong winds from the upper Midwest to the Great Lakes and interior Northeast into Monday. Snow and gusty winds were ongoing from the upper Midwest into the northern Great Lakes as of early Sunday morning. Freezing rain was being reported from lower Michigan into New York State.

The channel noted that if the snow in the Twin Cities rises above 13.6 it would be the third heaviest snowstorm there on record.

“The National Weather Service in Minneapolis/St. Paul has called this storm historic for mid-April in their area,” the channel reported.

The National Weather Service website reported on Sunday:

Snow and freezing rain continue over the upper Midwest and Great Lakes region while rain and thunderstorms move through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys and southeast. Winter storm warning and winter weather advisories are in effect for the upper Midwest and the Great Lakes region. Flood and flash flood watches for the central and southern Appalachians. https://twitter.com/NWSWPC/status/985565745823322112

The Weather Channel reported these snowfall totals on Sunday:

•Colorado: 14.5 near Cedaredge, 10 inches near Berthoud Falls

•Iowa: 14 inches in Ringsted; 4.7 inches in Sioux City

•Kansas: 5 inches in Bird City; 3.2 inches near Goodland

•Michigan: 17 inches in Boyne Falls and Elmira

•Minnesota: 19 inches in Canby; 12.9 inches at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport

•Montana: 25 inches near Bozeman; 14 inches in Grass Range

•Nebraska: 14 inches in Newport; 11 inches near Valentine; 8 inches in Harrison

•North Dakota: 6 inches in Medora; 5 inches in Hettinger

•South Dakota: 20 inches near Okreek and Winner; 15 inches in Huron; 13.7 inches in Sioux Falls

•Utah: 28 inches in the Alta Ski Area at the summit; 10 inches in Brighton

•Wisconsin: 24.1 inches in Tigerton; 11 inches in Green Bay; 8 inches in Eau Claire

•Wyoming: 18 inches near Alta; 12 inches near Jackson

