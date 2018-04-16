Rand Paul Endorses Patrick Morrisey in West Virginia GOP Senate Primary

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has endorsed West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the May 8 Republican primary for the Party’s nomination to challenge Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in the November general election.

“Patrick Morrisey has a proven conservative record of fighting for conservative values,” Rand said in a statement the Morrisey campaign released Monday.

Paul added:

As Attorney General, Patrick has stood up for West Virginia taxpayers, defended the state from President Obama’s overzealous regulations, and expanded gun rights. With so many politicians in Washington stuck in the swamp, we could use a senator with Patrick’s principled integrity in the U.S. Senate. I look forward to working with Patrick next year in defense of our shared conservative principles.

Morrisey expressed his appreciation for Paul’s endorsement.

“It is an honor to receive Sen. Paul’s endorsement in this race,” Morrisey said in the statement, continuing:

I’ve long admired Sen. Paul’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, less government, and constitutional principles. Sen. Paul has been a leader in fighting for a balanced budget and eliminating President Obama’s draconian regulations – issues very near and dear to West Virginians’ hearts. I look forward to working with him on these important efforts and many others.

Morrisey faces establishment favorite Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV) and coal magnate Don Blankenship in the May 8 primary.

The most recent poll shows Morrisey in the lead.

The winner of the May 8 Republican primary will face Manchin in the midterm election. Manchin is one of ten Democratic senators running for re-election in a state President Donald Trump won in 2016.

According to a recent Morning Consult poll, Manchin is one of the most vulnerable Democrat senators on the 2018 ballot.