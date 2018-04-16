Poll: Dem Edge in Generic Congressional Ballot Sinks to Just 4 Points

According to the latest Washington Post/ABC News poll, what was a +12 point lead for Democrats in the congressional generic ballot is down to just a four point lead.

When asked three months ago if they would vote for a Republican or Democrat if the election for the U.S. House of Representatives were held today, by a margin of 51 percent to 39 percent, voters chose Democrats.

Back in November, Democrats enjoyed a +10 point lead.

Today, though, the margin is just four points, or 47 percent to 43 percent.

Of those certain to vote, the margin is 49 percent to 44 percent, or a five point advantage for Democrats.

Pollsters explained the minus-eight-point slide towards the GOP as a “sign of waning engagement; consolidation among Republicans of their base; and better results for the GOP among less-educated Americans generally, and non-college-educated white women in particular.”

The polling sample also favors Democrats by seven points. Those polled breaks down to 32 percent Democrat, 25 percent Republican, 35 percent Independent.

Trump’s job approval rating in another ABC News/Washington Post poll is also a fairly healthy 44 percent among registered voters.

The Real Clear Politics (RCP) poll of polls shows Democrats with a six-point lead on the congressional ballot.

Oddly enough, as counterintuitive as it may seem, along with Trump’s steadily improving job approval number (RCP average 43 percent), the Republican Party’s 2018 prospects appear to be improving even as Democrats, special counsel Robert Mueller, and their allies in the corporate media attempt to personally and professionally destroy Trump in a series of coordinated attacks unlike any we have ever seen.

Judging by all of this polling, the voting public is keeping their eye on things that matter — peace and prosperity, as opposed to the nonsense of CNN’s obsession over porn and alleged 12-year-old affairs, and an increasingly desperate special counsel stooping to stunts like indicting Russians that will never see the inside of a courtroom and office raids.

Through these unprecedented and increasingly hysterical attacks, Trump has wisely kept his eye on the ball of doing his job. With the economy booming and a series of foreign policy successes (China blinking on trade, North Korea eager to talk, ISIS nearly destroyed, border crossings down), the public seems increasingly disinterested in the sound and fury coming from Trump’s flailing enemies.

