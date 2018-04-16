Rep. Mike Conaway: Trump’s Syria Strikes the ‘Right Thing To Do’

Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) joined SiriusXM hosts Matt Boyle and Amanda House on Breitbart News Sunday and defended the president on his decision to strike Syria.

Trump’s decision to order strikes against the Bashar Assad regime on Friday in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack was “the right thing to do,” he said.

“It was proportional, targeted. … The battle damage assessments looked like they hit what they were going for, and I think it’s obviously the right thing to do,” he said.

Trump ordered the firing of 105 missiles, which targeted three chemical weapons facilities, in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack on April 7 by the regime that killed several dozens and wounded hundreds more.

The president was reportedly moved by the images of children and women who were affected by the attack.

“You can’t see those images of children gasping for breath and not have your heart broken, that a guy like Assad is so cold-blooded, so cruel, so heartless, that he would do that to his own people,” Conaway said.

“Not combatants, not guys who’ve tried to kill him – innocent young children that are being treated like tha, so it was the right thing to do, and I agree with the president,” he said.