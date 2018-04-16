Tea Party Patriots Endorses Patrick Morrisey for U.S. Senate

Jenny Beth Martin, the Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund (TPPCF) chairman, endorsed West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the West Virginia Senate Republican primary in a statement on Monday.

“In West Virginia, Patrick Morrisey is the clear conservative choice for the United States Senate,” Martin said.

The Tea Party Patriots president continued:

On the issues, Patrick is a strong constitutional conservative. He wants to dismantle Big Government, returning power to the states and to the people, as the Constitution envisions. He supports term limits for Members of Congress; a Balanced Budget Amendment with real teeth and a supermajority requirement to raise taxes; and repeal of Obamacare and Obamacare’s special exemption for Members of Congress and their staffs. He is a proud defender of the Second Amendment and the right to life, and he is the only candidate in the race who has signed Americans for Tax Reform’s Taxpayer Protection Pledge. Patrick doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk. West Virginia voters can look to his record in office, where – as the first Republican to serve as West Virginia’s Attorney General since 1933 – he fought the Obama Administration’s executive overreach. He filed and won legal challenges at the United States Supreme Court to protect his state’s coal industry and the tens of thousands of jobs that go with it, and fought the Obama Administration over ObamaCare. He’s shown that he’s a coalition builder with a strategic mind and a spine of steel, a leader determined to make a difference in the lives of his constituents.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) endorsed Morrisey, as well, for the May 8 Republican primary to challenge Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in the 2018 Senate midterm election.

“Patrick Morrisey has a proven conservative record of fighting for conservative values,” Paul said in a statement on Monday.

Sen. Paul continued:

As Attorney General, Patrick has stood up for West Virginia taxpayers, defended the state from President Obama’s overzealous regulations, and expanded gun rights. With so many politicians in Washington stuck in the swamp, we could use a senator with Patrick’s principled integrity in the U.S. Senate. I look forward to working with Patrick next year in defense of our shared conservative principles.

Morrisey faces off against establishment candidate Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV) as well as coal businessman Don Blankenship in the Senate Republican primary.

A recent poll revealed that Morrisey leads in the Republican primary. According to Morning Consult poll, Sen. Joe Manchin serves as one of the most vulnerable Democrat senators in the 2018 midterm elections.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker endorsed Morrisey in February for the U.S. Senate race.

“Attorney General Morrisey’s strong, conservative record is exactly what West Virginia needs in its next senator,” Gov. Walker declared in a statement. “Patrick has fought for West Virginians while defending the rule of law, and he is ready to keep fighting for them as a champion of conservative reform in Washington, D.C.”

Breitbart News revealed in an exclusive report last month that Jenkins, Morrisey’s primary opponent, originally denied and then admitted to sending a letter urging lawmakers to support protection of an Obama-era Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) trucking regulation.

Morrisey called Jenkins a “fake-Republican” in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, saying:

After 20 years as a liberal Democrat, it’s clear Evan Jenkins has not abandoned his Democratic past. Jenkins was now caught lying about his support for a regulation issued by President Obama’s EPA at the urging of a lobbyist of a foreign company. How can West Virginians trust Evan Jenkins to stand up for their conservative values when he’s fighting the Trump administration and fighting to keep Obama’s EPA regulations? West Virginia deserves better than a fake-Republican.

A Super PAC that supports Morrisey announced in January that it has raised $700,000 to bolster Morrisey’s chances of defeating Manchin in the 2018 midterm election.

Martin concluded, “Consequently, on behalf of Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund, I am pleased to endorse Patrick Morrisey for U.S. Senate, and I urge all West Virginia voters to make a plan to be a voter for him in the May 8 primary election and the November general election.”