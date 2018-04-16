Trump’s Raises $10 Million in First Quarter of 2018 for 2020 Re-Election

President Trump’s campaign for re-election in 2020 raked in $10 million for the first quarter of 2018, bringing the campaign’s total fundraising haul to $28 million, the campaign announced Sunday.

Trump’s campaign had $22 million cash on hand by the end of 2017 and spent $3.9 million during the first quarter of 2018, Reuters reported.

The president is also working with the Republican National Committee to raise money for GOP congressional candidates for the 2018 midterm elections.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) hauled in a record $85 million in campaign cash in the off-year election cycle ahead of the 2018 midterms. The NRCC had a fundraising dinner featuring Trump in March of that year that raised $30 million.

Trump, unlike his predecessors, chose to begin fundraising for his campaign the day of his inauguration to build his fundraising base among the small donors who propelled him to victory in 2016.

He filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on January 20, 2017, but stressed that the “[paperwork] does not constitute a formal announcement” for his candidacy.

In addition to beefing up his fundraising efforts, Trump announced that his re-election campaign slogan would be “Keep America Great!”