Backfire: Plurality Now Want James Comey Prosecuted for Leaks

The latest polling from Rasmussen Reports (one of the most reliable in 2016) shows a huge slide in support for James Comey, the disgraced former head of the FBI. A plurality of 46 percent now want to see him prosecuted for leaking to the media.

While President Trump’s job approval rating continues to climb in both the Rasmussen daily tracking poll (49 percent approval) and in the Real Clear Politics poll of polls, in the wake of his public relations blitz, Comey’s numbers have taken a steep dive.

As far as the job he did as FBI director, Rasmussen discovered that “just 14% of Likely U.S. Voters believe that Comey was a better FBI director than most of those who held the job before him. Thirty-eight percent (38%) say he did a worse job this his predecessors, while nearly as many (35%) rate his job performance as about the same as theirs.”

Even those who “strongly disapprove” of Trump are not big fans of Comey, with only 21 percent of that particular group giving him credit as a better FBI director than his predecessors.

Comey has admitted to leaking details of his classified conversations with Trump to the media through an intermediary. Last June, only 41 percent wanted to see him prosecuted for this. That number has now jumped to a near-majority and clear plurality of 46 percent.

In worse news for Comey, his base of support among those who do not want to see him prosecuted has plummeted -13 points, from 47 percent in June to just 34 percent today.

In June, Comey was above water by six points on the issue of prosecution, 47 percent to 41 percent.

Today he is upside down -12 points, 34 percent to 46 percent — a stunning shift of 18 points against him.

The partisan breakdown should also worry Comey and his media allies.

While only 29 percent of Democrats want him prosecuted, a plurality of 46 percent of Independents agree, along with nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of Republicans.

