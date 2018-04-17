David Hogg Pushing Boycott of Mutual Fund Companies Invested in Gun Manufacturer Stocks

Gun control proponent David Hogg is pushing a boycott of mutual fund companies invested in firearm manufacturer stocks.

This follows his boycott of Fox News’s Laura Ingraham, which resulted in her initially losing advertisers and apologizing to him only to have her viewership jump 20 percent.

Now Hogg is targeting BlackRock, Vanguard Group, and a few other mutual fund companies for holding gun manufacturers’ stock in their mutual funds.

Hogg tweeted:

.@blackrock and @Vanguard_Group are two of the biggest investors in gun manufacturers; if you use them, feel free to let them know. Thanks 😉 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 17, 2018

He is trying to get the hashtags #BoycottBlackrock and #BoycottVanguard to trend.

On April 17, Breitbart News reported that Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) have launched similar campaigns. Emanuel wants to punish banks that continued unfettered business with gun makers and sellers by refusing city contracts to said banks. AFT is calling on school pension fund managers to divest of any holdings in manufacturers of “assault weapons.”

