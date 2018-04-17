Establishment Rep. Charlie Dent to Retire in Coming Weeks

Establishment and “Never Trump” Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) announced on Tuesday he will retire in the coming weeks, rather than at the end of his congressional term.

Congressman Dent wrote in a press release Tuesday, “After discussions with my family & careful reflection, I have decided to leave Congress in the coming weeks. Serving the people of the 15th Congressional district has been a tremendous responsibility and the privilege of a lifetime”:

After discussions with my family & careful reflection, I have decided to leave Congress in the coming weeks. Serving the people of #PA15 has been a tremendous responsibility & the privilege of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/p8mik6s8ix — Rep. Charlie Dent (@RepCharlieDent) April 17, 2018

Rep. Dent, amidst anger from the GOP base for his repeated attempts to block President Donald Trump’s agenda, announced last September he will not seek re-election in 2018.

Dent voted against Republican attempts to defund Planned Parenthood, stifled attempts to repeal Obamacare, and opposed Trump’s temporary travel ban prohibiting people from six high-risk countries from entering the United States.

Rep. Dent served as a co-chair of the moderate Tuesday Group.

Dent’s original decision to retire came after State Rep. Justin Simmons (R-PA), who spoke at a September rally, revealed he would challenge Dent in the Republican primary. Simmons branded Dent “the most liberal Republican in Congress.”

Dent joins several other prominent House Republicans who have also announced they will retire during or at the end of this congressional term.

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced last week he will retire at the end of his congressional term to spend more time with his family.

Rep. Dennis Ross (R-FL) said last Wednesday he will not seek re-election.

In January, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) said he will not run for another term in office.

House Transportation Committee chairman Bill Shuster (R-PA) said in January he will retire at the end of his congressional term to focus on passing a massive infrastructure project with President Trump.

Congressman Tim Murphy (R-PA), a Paul Ryan ally, announced last October he will retire as well.

“It is my intention to continue to aggressively advocate for responsible government and pragmatic solutions in the coming years,” Dent said.