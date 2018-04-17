Donald Trump: Barbara Bush Had ‘Strong Devotion to Country and Family’

President Donald Trump issued a statement honoring former First Lady Barbara Bush, the wife of President George H.W. Bush, joining leaders around the world in remembering her life after she passed away on Tuesday.

“She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well,” the statement read, offering president and First Lady Melania Trump’s thoughts and prayers for the Bush family.

Trump praised Bush for as an “advocate of the American family” and noted her effort to raise awareness of the importance of literacy.

Melania Trump issued a separate statement praising Bush for her “strength.”

“Throughout her life, she put family and country above all else,” she said. “Her dedicated service to the American people was matched only by her compassion and love of family.”

Bush announced on Monday that she was seeking “comfort care” for her illness, after suffering from congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

She spent Tuesday with family and friends and enjoyed a drink of bourbon before passing away later in the day.