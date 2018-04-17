President Donald Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, hosting him at his club at Mar-a-Lago.

The pair of leaders spoke to the press about upcoming talks on North Korea, trade, and Asian foreign policy. But Donald Trump indicated that they might have time for a casual round of golf, despite officials not putting it on the schedule.

“We’re going to sneak out tomorrow morning and play a round of golf, if possible, if we have the time,” Trump said.

The president pointed out that world leaders enjoyed spending time at Mar-a-Lago to meet with him to develop “great relationships,” reminding reporters that it was once owned by the U.S. Government before he bought it during Jimmy Carter’s administration.

“Now it is indeed the Southern White House and again many, many people want to be here, many of the leaders want to be here, they request specifically,” he said.