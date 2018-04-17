‘DREAMers Are Among Our Best and Brightest:’ Koch Brothers to Push Amnesty with Seven-Figure Ad Campaign

Pro-mass immigration GOP megadonor billionaires the Koch brothers are set to release a seven-figure ad campaign to push amnesty for millions of illegal aliens in the United States, just months ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Statements by spokesmen for the Koch brothers and their network of organizations reveal that the billionaires are lobbying President Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress to back a plan that would open the door for amnesty for millions of illegal aliens who are eligible and enrolled in the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Daniel Garza, the president of the Koch-funded LIBRE Initiative told Business Insider in a statement:

The American people deserve a government that is effective and efficient in solving our nation’s problems. Congress and the White House have spent a lot of time talking about DACA, but today our elected officials have yet to approve a permanent legislative solution. The Dreamers are among our best and brightest. They are students, workers, and men and women risking their lives in the Armed Forces. Washington must come together and approve a bipartisan solution that provides certainty for Dreamers and security improvements along our border. [Emphasis added]

James Davis, a spokesman for the Koch brothers, told Axios:

Elected officials must stop thinking about this as a campaign issue … this is an avoidable crisis; we’re only here because of Washington’s failure to act. President Trump and our congressional leaders should step up and do the right thing. This is too big of a problem for lawmakers to ignore, or to allow politics to get in the way. [Emphasis added]

The plan by the Koch brothers to lobby the Trump administration and the Republican-controlled Congress to pass an amnesty ahead of the 2018 midterm elections is a strategic political move for the billionaires in order to prevent Trump and likeminded Republicans from running campaigns against cheap, foreign labor and mass immigration.

A push for amnesty ahead of the 2018 midterm elections is deeply unpopular with Republican voters.

Reducing immigration was a bigger priority for GOP voters than tax cuts, repealing Obamacare, getting the U.S. out of the Iran Deal, destroying ISIS, and expanding family leave.https://t.co/pUz16TCR6j — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) April 11, 2018

As Breitbart News most recently reported, reducing overall immigration — whereby more than 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants enter the country every year to compete for working and middle class jobs against Americans — is a bigger priority for GOP voters than tax cuts, repealing Obamacare, getting the U.S. out of the Iran Deal, destroying ISIS, and expanding family leave.

Immigration is so important to Republican voters that it even surpassed the economy and jobs as being the biggest political issue.

Supporters of Trump say reducing immigration should be the second biggest priority for the White House and Congress, just after stimulating American jobs.

The popularity of Trump’s pro-American immigration reform has not kept the Koch brothers from continuing to promote mass immigration and amnesty to keep a never-ending flow of cheap foreign labor arriving in the U.S.

In an ad campaign in February, the Koch brothers called DACA illegal aliens “patriots” and announced their opposition to all reductions to current legal immigration levels.

The Koch brothers, along with House Speaker Paul Ryan, and a number of White House aides like former “Never Trump” movement leader and Koch employee, Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short, have sought to make the 2018 midterm elections centered around an agenda of tax reform and cuts to entitlements, rather than Trump’s wage-boosting immigration reduction agenda.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.