New York: Jailed Women Must Live With ‘Transgender’ Men

The mayor of New York is offering male criminals the chance to move into women’s jails, providing the men say they have a “female gender identity.”

“It’s the city’s responsibility to protect the rights and safety of all New Yorkers, and that means protecting transgender individuals in city jails as well,” said a statement from Mayor Bill de Blasio. “New York City is one of the first major cities to commit to taking this step, and it’s crucial to ensuring all our facilities are welcoming and safe for all New Yorkers, no matter their gender identity.”

The Mayor’s wife applauded the new policy, which will allow criminal men to live in close quarters with jailed women:

“With today’s announcement, New York City takes another important step to protect the rights, dignity and safety of transgender and gender non-conforming people, and it is our hope that cities across the country will follow our lead,” said First Lady Chirlane McCray. “Keeping transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers safe, wherever they are, is the City’s responsibility– whether they are in city custody or walking through their own neighborhoods.”

Jailed women will be forced to live with criminal transgender men “unless the outcome of an individualized safety assessment as required by The Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) or the expressed preferences and safety concerns of the inmate require alternate housing,” the mayor’s statement said.

The statement did not say how city officials would protect the sexual privacy of the jailed women. Instead, the statement included multiple professions of concerns for the men who say they are women, but no offers of sympathy for the women. For example, the statement included a comment from a group once known for advocacy of rights for lesbians:

“This policy is a big step forward for New York City,” said Lambda Legal CEO Rachel B. Tiven. “Going to jail is scary enough – and for transgender women incarcerated in men’s facilities around the country, it can be horrific. Lambda Legal applauds the NYC Commission on Human Rights for helping the Department of Correction make jails safer for transgender New Yorkers.”

Currently, the number of jailed criminals in New York who claim to be transgender is very small. Newsday reported that “as of April 17, there are 26 individuals in custody who self-report as transgender, and one individual who self-reports as gender nonconforming.”

Nationwide, there almost 500 people in federal jails who claim to be members of the other sex, DallasNews.com reported March 26.

Several women prisoners in Texas are seeking to exclude men who say they are women from their jail and are now negotiating a legal settlement with President Donald Trump’s appointees. Their chances were boosted when Trump discarded the pro-transgender policies pushed by former President Barack Obama.

The women are represented by the conservative Alliance Defending Freedom no-profit law firm. DallasNews.com reported:

After fighting a yearlong suit against a group of [female] Carswell inmates, prison officials are negotiating a settlement that could result in major changes to the way [Donna] Langan — and the 472 other trans men and women in federal lockup — are treated and housed. The settlement terms could be released in a matter of months, ending a legal battle that’s spanned two presidential administrations and pitted a black Republican woman against a reformed white supremacist and a handful of other trans inmates. The outcome will map the future for hundreds of prisoners and provide a window into how the Trump administration views the rights of transgender Americans, both free and behind bars. … [ADF lawyer Gary] McCaleb doesn’t expect the BOP to require all transgender women to be housed in men’s prisons. Trans inmates interacting with others in the yard or mess hall also is less of a concern, he said. It’s the housing issue — whether transgender women are allowed to room with non-trans prisoners — that he thinks will change.

The women’s claim for safety from the men is merely “transphobic,” said Margo Schlanger, a progressive at the University of Michigan’s law school. The DallasNews.com site reported:

“You have transphobic plaintiffs’ counsel against a transphobic administration,” she said, referring to the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Trump White House, respectively. “It’s unsurprising that they’d agree with each other.”

However, a growing number of advocates are concerned that progressives’ endorsement of “gender identity” will harm jailed women, partly because transgender advocates say people can change legal sex even without having genital surgery or taking opposite-sex hormones. For example, Breitbart’s London bureau reported in November 2017 about the problems caused by the transfer of men into women’s jails:

A report by feminist charity Fair Play for Women found “at least 41 per cent” of transgender inmates housed in jails across England and Wales are sex offenders — compared to 17 per cent of the population as a whole — and that a further handful are held in maximum-security category A prisons.

In February 2017, Breitbart reported:

A transgendered murderer, who is biologically male, has been moved out of a female jail after being accused of having sex with the women there. Paris Green, who identifies as a woman, was jailed after being found guilty of helping to torture a man to death after a row over a bag of chips. Previously known as Peter Laing, he was imprisoned for a minimum of 18 years in 2013 for playing a part in the brutal murder of Robert Shankland, 46, in Fife, Scotland. However, Green, 23, was housed on a female wing in HMP Edinburgh after claiming to want to live as a woman and go through a sex change operation. A source familiar with the case told The Star: “The women want sex and Paris is the only person who can give it to them.”

In September 2017, Breitbart reported:

A ‘transgendered’ convicted double rapist, who is biologically male, has been put in isolation in prison after being moved to an all-female jail, where it is claimed [he] made advances on female prisoners. Martin Ponting, 50, a father of three, transformed into Jessica Winfield in jail after being sentenced to life imprisonment back in 1995. The double rapist is in the process of having a £10,000 sex change behind bars, paid for by the taxpayer.

Nationwide, the transgender ideology is deeply unpopular, especially among women and parents. In 2017, Obama told NPR that his promotion of the transgender ideology made it easier for Donald Trump to win the presidency.

Multiple polls show that most Americans wish to help and comfort people who think they are a member of the opposite sex, even as they also reject the transgender ideology’s claim that a person’s legal sex is determined by their feeling of “gender identity,” not by biology.

Despite the huge expense, conflict, and damage to young people, the gender ideology is rapidly gaining power, aided by huge donations from wealthy individuals and medical companies. In Ohio, for example, in February, a judge forced parents of a teenage girl to give up custody so she can begin a lifetime of drug treatments and surgery that will allow her to appear as a male.

The progressive push to bend Americans’ attitudes and their male-and-female civic society around the idea of “gender identity” has already attacked and cracked many of the popular social rules which help Americans manage the cooperation and competition among and between complementary, different and equal men and women.

These pro-gender claims have an impact on different-sex bathrooms, shelters for battered women, sports leagues for girls, hiking groups for boys, K-12 curricula, university speech codes, religious freedoms, free speech, the social status of women, parents’ rights in childrearing, practices to help teenagers, health outcomes, women’s expectations of beauty, culture and civic society, scientific research, prison safety, civic ceremonies, school rules, men’s sense of masculinity, law enforcement, and children’s sexual privacy.