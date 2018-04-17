Nikki Haley Snaps at Kudlow on Russia Sanctions: ‘I Don’t Get Confused’

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley took a swift shot at chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday afternoon, after he commented on her Sunday claim that the U.S. Treasury Department would sanction Russia by Monday afternoon.

Kudlow suggested to CNN that Haley may have suffered “momentary confusion” on Sunday when she definitively announced on CBS’s weekend Face the Nation program that by the end of Monday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin would announce additional U.S. sanctions on Russia.

Haley had said during the Sunday program that the sanctions “will go directly to any sort of companies that were dealing with equipment related to Assad and chemical weapons use.”

By Monday morning, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was telling the press, “We are considering additional sanctions on Russia and a decision will be made in the near future.”

As Tuesday arrived, still no sanctions had been announced. Kudlow told CNN’s Jeff Zeleny that Haley has done a good job, but added that in this case Haley “got ahead of the curve” and “there might have been some momentary confusion about that.” The chief economic adviser said there was no confusion within the administration on the issue and that “additional sanctions are under discussion but haven’t been determined.”

Haley shot back at the suggestion that she may have been confused in a statement read on air by Fox News’s Dana Perino, “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.”

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana