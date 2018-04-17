PHOTOS: Remembering First Lady Barbara Bush’s Days in the White House

As former First Lady Barbara Bush has passed away at the age of 92, Breitbart News remembers the matriarch who was known for her fierce personality and colorful wardrobe through photographs from her days on the campaign trail and in the White House.
President Reagan shares a laugh with first lady Nancy Reagan and Vice President and Mrs. George Bush at night on Wednesday, August 22, 1984 in Dallas after the Republican National Convention nominated him for a second term. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Mrs. Barbara Bush, wife of Vice-President George Bush, throws out the first ball, Saturday, April 27, 1985 during a Mets vs. Pirates Baseball game at Shea Stadium in New York. She was there as a member of RIF, Reading is Fundamental, program board of directors. At her side is nine-year-old Mayra Martinez, the New York City RIF Reader. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)
In this Jan. 21, 1985, file photo, U.S. President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, right, stand with Vice President George Bush and Barbara Bush following the oaths in the Capitol Building in Washington. A family spokesman said Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File)
US President Ronald Reagan (l) raises his arms in the air with presidential hopeful George Bush (2nd-r) after President Reagan announced endorsement for Bush as the next president of the United States in Washington DC, 05 November 1988. At left, First Lady Nancy Reagan, at right, Barbara Bush. (MIKE SARGENT/AFP/Getty Images)
US President George Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush shake hands with members of the crowd on March 6, 1992 at a “Bush/Quayle 92” rally on the steps of the Mississippi State Capitol. Bush is on a four-day campaign trip in States with upcoming primaries. (LUKE FRAZZA/AFP/Getty Images)
Former US President George Bush (L) wearing a jumpsuit gives the thumbs up as he walks with his wife, Barbara, after he parachuted from 12,500 feet with the US Army precision jump team Golden Knights 25 March at the United States Army Yuma Proving Ground with the US Army Golden Knights. Bush parachuted once before when his fighter plane was shot down in World War II. (MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President George Bush (R) and wife, Barbara, wave to a crowd of supporters 22 August 1992 during a campaign stop at Georgia. Bush criticized Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton for seeking what he called the largest tax increase in U.S. history. (J.DAVID AKE/AFP/Getty Images)
Vice President George H W Bush holds up a Texas Victory shirt as wife, Barbara, watches during his victory celebration on March 8, 1988 in Houston. Bush won big in the super Tuesday primaries.(AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)
Vice President George H.W. Bush, right, and his Barbara Bush talk to reporters after a press conference outside their home, Sept. 3, 1988, Washington, D.C. Bush said he was standing firm on his proposal for just two presidential debates even though Democratic rival Michael Dukakis, who he called a better debater, wants three, Bush commenting about his debating skills, added tongue-in-cheek: I’m lowering expectations. My wife Barbara, when I practice debating, she falls asleep. Mrs. Bush, told reporters later Bush’s comments were not true. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Republican running mates George H. W. Bush, center, and Sen. Dan Quayle, third from right, begin the long campaign trail at a rally in Quayles hometown, Friday, Aug. 20, 1988 Huntington, Ind. Bush’s wife, Barbara Bush , left, Quayles wife, Marilyn Quayle, right, and daughter Corinne Quayle, joined them at the rally. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)
US President George Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush wave to supporters on October 12, 1992 at a campaign rally in Springfield, Pennsylvania. Bush goes on to campaign in Michigan later in the day. (LUKE FRAZZA/AFP/Getty Images)
US President George Bush kisses his wife Barbara at the end of a rally held at the Astro Arena on November 2, 1992 on the eve of the 1992 presidential election. President Bush trails Democratic candidate Bill Clinton in pre-election polls. (EUGENE GARCIA/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President George Bush (L) and First Lady Barbara Bush (R) work their way through a crowd gathered to welcome them, 17 August 1992, in the Astroarena. President Bush told the people that he would stage the most stunning political comeback since Harry Truman’s upset 1948 victory. (J.DAVID AKE/AFP/Getty Images)
Former President Ronald Reagan, left, his wife Nancy Reagan, new first lady Barbara Bush and her husband President George Bush, right, walk down the Capitol steps after the inaugural ceremony in Washington, D.C., Friday, Jan. 20, 1989. President Bush was sworn in as the nation’s 41st president. The Reagans are heading to an awaiting helicopter to take them to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and onto California. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Outgoing President Jimmy Carter waves to the crowd at the inauguration of 40th President Ronald Reagan in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 1981. In the background, new Vice President George Bush, Reagan, Barbara Bush and first lady Nancy Reagan applaud. Next to Carter is outgoing Vice President Walter Mondale, and at far right, Reagan’s son Ron applauds. (AP Photo)
First lady Barbara Bush speaks with President George Bush as they walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, November 29, 1991 after returning from a holiday weekend in Kennebunkport, Maine. The Bushes, dog Millie accompanies them. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander)
First Lady Barbara Bush, her granddaughter Barbara and Millie wait on the steps of the White House for President Bush to return from his check-up at Bethesda Naval Hospital on Friday, Sept. 13, 1991 in Washington.(AP Photo/Barry Thumma)
First lady Barbara Bush waves to a group of tourists at Mather Point during her first visit to the Grand Canyon, April 13, 1991. Mrs. Bush was at the Canyon to kick off celebration for the 75th anniversary of the National Park Service. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)
First lady Barbara Bush, in an interview with the Associated Press at the White House in Washington, Feb. 3, 1989, says she sees her job as helping relieve the enormous pressures of the presidency. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)
President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush chat with Pope John Paul II in his library at the Vatican during an audience, Saturday, May 27, 1989. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
U.S. President George Bush and Barbara Bush stand with Britain’s Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at London Heathrow Airport in London, after she welcomed him to London, Wednesday, May 31, 1989. President Bush is visiting London, on his way home following the NATO Summit in Brussels and a visit to West Germany. (AP Photo)
First lady Barbara Bush talks to reporters after giving a donation to the Salvation Army Kettle at local mall in Washington, Dec. 6, 1945. Mrs. Bush decided to give her support to the bell ringers after reading some shopping areas will not let Salvation Army Kettle inside the enclosed malls. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander)
President-elect George H. W. Bush waves as he walks with wife Barbara, and family dog Millie, on arrival in Kennebunkport, Maine for the Thanksgiving Holiday, Nov. 23,1988 (AP Photo/David M. Tenenbaum)
President-elect George Bush and wife Barbara during a beachfront news conference, Monday, Nov. 14, 1988 in Gulf Stream, Fla. Bush is expected to return to Washington on Tuesday after a long weekend vacationing in Florida. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
U.S. President George H. W. Bush, Mrs. Barbara Bush and Vice-President Dan Quayle and Mrs. Marilyn Quayle wave to the audience after Bush and Quayle were sworn into their offices outside the Capitol, Friday, Jan. 20, 1989 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)
First lady Barbara Bush watches Millie, the family dog, and her newborn puppies in the White House Rose Garden Wednesday, March 29, 1989 in Washington. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
Diana, Princess of Wales, is greeted by first lady Barbara Bush upon arrival at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Oct. 5, 1990. Mrs. Bush hosted coffee for Diana. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)
First lady Barbara Bush throws out the first pitch before the start of the Texas Rangers game against the New York Yankees in Arlington, Texas, May 5, 1989. Mrs. Bush’s son, George W. Bush, is an owner of the Texas Rangers. (AP Photo/Bill Janscha)
President George H.W. Bush and Mrs. Barbara Bush escort former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher from the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday, March 7, 1991, after presenting her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Bush told the gathering of some words of advice from Thatcher during the Persian Gulf crises, remember, George,’ she said, ‘this is no time to go wobbly. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander)
This file photo shows former US First Lady Barbara Bush (L) as she prepares to throw a rugby ball 07 February 1992,in Washington, DC, after receiving it from Mary Sullivan (R), captain of the US national women’s rugby team. The US team, which won the World Cup, received the Team Spirit Award from Mrs. Bush. (ROBERT GIROUX/AFP/Getty Images)
This file photo shows former First Lady Barbara Bush(L) talking to her dog Millie(C) as she and granddaughter Barbara Bush(R), age nine, wait for US President George Bush to return to the White House 13 September 1991, in Washington, DC. The President was undergoing a medical checkup at Bethesda Naval Medical Center. Grandaughter Barbara is the daughter of President George W. Bush. (JENNIFER LAW/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Barbara Bush sits with dogs Millie and Ranger on the steps of the South Portico of the White House, Washington, DC, 28 April 1991, while waiting for US President George Bush to return. (JENNIFER LAW/AFP/Getty Images)
First lady Barbara Bush pets the family dogs Millie, bottom, and Ranger on the steps of the White House on Sunday, April 29, 1991, while waiting for President George H. Bush to return from playing golf. (AP Photo/Bob Strong)
President George H.W. Bush with First Lady Barbara Bush, left, greet Queen Elizabeth II at the White House in evening on Tuesday, May 15, 1991 in Washington for a state dinner. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
US First Lady Barbara Bush holds a stalk of broccoli 26 March 1990 after receiving three cases from the United Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Association on the South Lawn of the White House, Washington, DC. Ten thousand pounds of broccoli were donated to the homeless in response to President Bush’s refusal to eat the vegetable. AFP PHOTO/Luke FRAZZA (LUKE FRAZZA/AFP/Getty Images)
US President George Bush (L) accompanied by (L-R) West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl (2nd L), Hannelore Kohl, Secretary of State James Baker and First Lady Barbara Bush walk past the Honor Guard in Camp David on February 24, 1990 following the Chancellor’s arrival for a two-day visit. (JEROME DELAY/AFP/Getty Images)
Raisa Gorbachev (L), wife of Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, raises the hands of Barbara Bush (R), wife of US President George Bush 01 June 1990 while the two were introduced at the Wellesley graduation ceremony in Wellesley, Mass. Raisa Gorbachev died 20 Septembre 1999 in Muenster, Germany, after a lengthy struggle with leukemia. (DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
This file photo shows former First lady Barbara Bush (L) and former Soviet First Lady Raisa Gorbachev(R) as they pause to talk with reporters before departing the White House 02 June 1990, en route to the US presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland. (JONATHAN UTZ/AFP/Getty Images)
First Lady Barbara Bush (R) applauds after former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (L) received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from US President George Bush in a White House ceremony 07 March 1991, in Washington, DC. The medal is America’s highest civilian honor. (LUKE FRAZZA/AFP/Getty Images)
US President George Bush (2nd-L), his Soviet counterpart Mikhail Gorbachev (2nd-R), US First Lady Barbara Bush (R) and Raisa Gorbachev (L) laugh 30 July 1991 in Moscow in Kremlin St Katherine’s Hal at the beginning of the two-day US-Soviet Summit dedicated to the disarmament. Nine years of talks were successfully concluded 31 July when two heads of state signed START, the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty which will cut the superpowers’s nuclear arsenals by up to a third. The Soviet leader called the treaty “a moral achievement” which replaced “militarised thinking” with “normal human thinking”. (JONATHAN UTZ/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Barbara Bush shouts to reporters 05 May 1991 as she leaves Bethesda Naval Hospital, Bethesda, MD, where she spent the night after US President George Bush was admitted for an irregular heartbeat. Mrs. Bush said the president, who will remain in the hospital for the day for observation, “looked fabulous and was in great condition.” (KEVIN LARKIN/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President George Bush (R) stands with Polish Prime Minister Tadeusz Mazowiecki (C) and First Lady Barbara Bush (L) prior to a state dinner on March 21, 1990 at the White House. (LUKE FRAZZA/AFP/Getty Images)
Former US First Lady Barbara Bush (R) and former Soviet First Lady Raisa Gorbachev (R) are shown in this file photo as they watch their husbands participate in formal summit arrival ceremonies, 31 May 1990, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,DC. (DAVID AKE/AFP/Getty Images)
US President George Bush (R) stands with First Lady Barbara Bush (C) and Tunisian President Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali (L) on May 15, 1990 at a state dinner held in his honor. (JEROME DELAY/AFP/Getty Images)
US President George Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush take an early morning stroll along Washington’s tidal bassin on April 8, 1992. The two were on an outing to view the annual blossoming of the cherry trees along the basin. (LUKE FRAZZA/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Barbara Bush and her son George Bush Jr attend the 1992 Republican National Convention on August 17, 1992 in Houston. (CHRIS WILKINS/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Hillary Clinton (C) and former First Ladies (L-R) Lady Bird Johnson, Barbara Bush, Betty Ford, and Nancy Reagan walk together to the platform during the opening celebrations of the George Bush Library 06 November in College Station, TX. Former presidents and other former world leaders also attended the dedication. A(JOHN MOTTERN/AFP/Getty Images)
File photo dated 10 June, 1999 shows former US President George Bush and his wife Barbara standing next to a birthday cake as they celebrate their 75th and 74th birthdays respectively, during a gala event in Houston, Texas. Bush was hospitalized 25 February, 2000 in a Naples, Florida, hospital after feeling light-headed during a conference of bankers. According to the former president’s spokesman, Jim McGarth, Bush is being treated for an irregular heart beat. McGarth added that it was “not a serious condition.” (PAUL BUCK/AFP/Getty Images)
Former US President George Bush talks to his wife Barbara Bush at the 2000 Republican National Convention at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 01 August, 2000. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
