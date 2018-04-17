Shinzo Abe: Upcoming North Korea Summit a Result of Donald Trump’s ‘Unwavering Conviction’

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe praised President Donald Trump for his success in getting North Korea to agree to preliminary talks with the United States.

“The background of this change is Donald’s unwavering conviction, as well as the determination that you demonstrated in addressing the issue of North Korea,” Abe told Trump. “So your stance made it possible to achieve this major change.”

Abe made his remarks while visiting the president on Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where they discussed national security issues, trade, and the ongoing diplomatic process in North Korea.

He praised the strength of the United States military as well as the success of the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, concluding that diplomatic relations in the region had changed dramatically since Trump became president.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to express and pay my tribute to your leadership,” he said.

Abe said that denuclearization in the region was a top priority for Japan, expressing hope for the expected diplomatic meeting.

“This will be a historic meeting, and I certainly hope that there will be progress on these fronts,” he said.