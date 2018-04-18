Donald Trump Challenges Stormy Daniel Story as ‘a Total Con Job’

President Donald Trump cast doubts on a sketch released by porn star Stormy Daniels, purporting to be an image of a man who threatened her and her daughter.

“A sketch years later about a nonexistent man,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

Trump shared an picture of Daniels and her ex-boyfriend that a supporter shared with him on Twitter, commenting that he looked a lot like the sketch.

Daniels said that the man approached her and her daughter after she sold a story about an affair with Trump to a magazine for $15,000.

“A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'” she said in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes. “And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

Daniels denied her claim that she had affair with Trump in 2011 after signing a nondisclosure agreement and was paid $130,000 by Trump’s personal lawyer before the election.