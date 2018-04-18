Donald Trump Marvels at George and Barbara Bush 73-Year Marriage: ‘I’ll Never Beat That Record’

President Donald Trump opened up his press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday by offering condolences to the Bush family after former First Lady Barbara Bush’s death.

Describing Bush as a “titan of American life,” the president praised her and former President George H.W. Bush’s 73-year marriage.

“I’ll never beat that record,” he added lightly.

Trump married his third wife, First Lady Melania Trump, in 2005, after divorcing first wife Ivana Trump in 1992 and second wife Marla Maples in 1999.

Melania Trump joined President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago for a series of talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, spending time with Akie Abe, the Prime Minister’s wife.

The pair toured the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum in Palm Beach.