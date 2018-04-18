Donald Trump Vows to Stay Out of TPP Unless ‘They Offer Us a Deal That We Cannot Refuse’

President Donald Trump confirmed that he was still committed to staying out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, unless the deal changed drastically.

“Unless they offer us a deal that we cannot refuse, I would not go back into TPP,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Trump made his comments after several meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, trying to get a bilateral trade deal between the two countries.

Abe said that despite continued talks with the Trump administration, Japan still believed that TPP was the best deal for both countries.

Trump said that the United States already had trade agreements with six of the eleven countries negotiating TPP and that he preferred a bilateral trade deal with Japan.

“They’re all calling, wanting to make a deal, but we think that’s much better for us,” he said.

Trump pointed out that the United States had a massive trade deficit with Japan and was not taxing the millions of cars coming into the country. He confirmed that the steel and aluminum tariffs would remain on Japan while negotiations continued.

“We will hopefully in the not too distant future have a very good deal — good for Japan and good for the United States,” he concluded.