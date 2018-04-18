Pennsylvania Sheriff Bars His Office from Conducting Business with Any Company Boycotting NRA

Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe has banned his office from conducting business with any company involved in a boycott of the NRA.

He enacted the prohibition earlier this month but news surrounding it just became public this week.

The Washington Examiner reports Slupe sent everyone in his office an order which said, “Though I cannot dictate which companies you utilize in your personal life, I can and am going to dictate which companies the Butler County Sheriff’s Office will not use.” He stressed that companies boycotting the NRA are not to be used “when making arrangements for any extradition or stay over [being scheduled].”

On February 24, 2018, Breitbart News reported that over a dozen companies cut ties with the NRA in reaction to post-Parkland gun control campaigns. Those companies included:

First National Bank of Omaha

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Symantec

Metlife

Delta Airlines

United

Best Western

Sheriff Slupe reacted to the boycotts by saying, “These companies made the choice to boycott the NRA for whatever their reason(s) are, so, I am making the choice not to support them. I believe it is important to send a message as a department that we support the members of our community that are members of the NRA that have had nothing to do with any of the shootings, yet they are the face of the blame in the eyes of corporate America.”

