Donald Trump Slams ‘Slippery’ James Comey as ‘Worst FBI Director in History’

President Donald Trump claimed he did not fire former FBI Director James Comey because of the Russia investigation.

“Slippery James Comey, the worst FBI Director in history, was not fired because of the phony Russia investigation where, by the way, there was NO COLLUSION (except by the Dems)!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president has alternated between calling Comey “slippery” and a “slime ball” and said he “always ends up badly and out of whack” in political situations.

Comey continues his media tour to promote his tell-all book, warning Americans (after he was fired) that Trump is not fit to be president.

“Our president must embody respect and adhere to the values that are at the core of this country. The most important being truth,” Comey said in an interview with ABC News. “This president is not able to do that. He is morally unfit to be president”: