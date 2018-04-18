White House Announces First Lady Melania Trump to Attend Barbara Bush’s Funeral

First lady Melania Trump will be traveling to Houston, Texas, to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush on Saturday.

Stephanie Grisham, Trump’s communications director, confirmed the trip to the media.

“Mrs. Trump intends to pay her respects to Barbara Bush and the entire family at the funeral,” Grisham said.

Bush died on Tuesday after a series of health problems. She was 92.

“Our hearts are with the Bush family as we celebrate the life and mourn the loss of Barbara Bush,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. “Throughout her life, she put family and country above all else.”

“Her dedicated service to the American people was matched only by her compassion and love of family,” Trump said.

It is in keeping with tradition for first ladies to attend the funerals of their predecessors. Hillary Clinton was present at Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s funeral in 1994 and Clinton, Michelle Obama, and Rosalyn Carter attended Nancy Reagan’s funeral in 2016.

The White House has not said whether President Donald Trump will attend the funeral.

