Before He Was Fired, James Comey Told Trump ‘I Don’t Leak, I Don’t Do Weasel Moves’

Before he was fired as FBI director, James Comey told President Donald Trump that he would be “honestly loyal” to the president and would not commit “weasel moves” in his administration.

Comey detailed his conversation with the president during a dinner with Trump at the White House on January 28.

“I said I don’t do sneaky things, I don’t leak, I don’t do weasel moves,” Comey wrote in the memo, promising that he would “always tell him the truth.”

Comey said that Trump told him that he needed loyalty, but in response, Comey wrote that “I did not reply, or even nod, or change my facial expression.”

Comey also told Trump that “he could fire me any time he wished” but that he loved his job and thought he was doing well.

The Comey memos were released to the public on Thursday night, revealing details not found in the former FBI director’s new book.