Crowds of Supporters Flock to See Donald Trump Motorcade in Key West

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

by Charlie Spiering19 Apr 20180

Hundreds of supporters lined the highway into Key West, Florida on Thursday to watch President Donald Trump’s motorcade.

Supporters cheered, waving flags and supportive signs as the motorcade passed.

People are seen along the motorcade route as vehicles transporting President Donald Trump drive past in Key West Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Supporters hold placards as the motorcade carrying US President Donald Trump passes by en route to Joint Interagency Task Force South at Naval Air Station Key West on April 19, 2018. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Some in the crowds, however, were not supporters of the president.

A woman uses a hoola-hoop while watching the motorcade carrying US President Donald Trump (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The president traveled to the Joint Interagency Task Force South at Naval Air Station Key West for a border security briefing with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Trump commented on the size of the crowds after the briefing.

“I hope you saw the crowds in Key West,” he told reporters. “I’ve never seen anything like that, it was really very inspirational, and what we just witnessed was incredible.”

He ignored questions about his personal lawyer Michael Cohen and the Robert Mueller Russian investigation.

“Even the media will have to say that was quite something,” he said.

A video of the crowd was later posted to Trump’s Instagram account.


