Crowds of Supporters Flock to See Donald Trump Motorcade in Key West

Hundreds of supporters lined the highway into Key West, Florida on Thursday to watch President Donald Trump’s motorcade.

Supporters cheered, waving flags and supportive signs as the motorcade passed.

Some in the crowds, however, were not supporters of the president.

The president traveled to the Joint Interagency Task Force South at Naval Air Station Key West for a border security briefing with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Trump commented on the size of the crowds after the briefing.

“I hope you saw the crowds in Key West,” he told reporters. “I’ve never seen anything like that, it was really very inspirational, and what we just witnessed was incredible.”

He ignored questions about his personal lawyer Michael Cohen and the Robert Mueller Russian investigation.

“Even the media will have to say that was quite something,” he said.

A video of the crowd was later posted to Trump’s Instagram account.