David Hogg Inks Book Deal to Tell Gun Control Story

Gun control advocate David Hogg and his sister, Lauren, have inked a book deal with Random House with a release date of June 5.

The book will center on the gun control movement birthed by the Parkland attack.

Entertainment Weekly reports that David and Lauren “have been leaders in the gun control movement that took shape among students, in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting.” The siblings’ book “will explore their efforts taking on some of the most powerful forces in Washington and beyond, and will detail their commitment to new legislation aiming to prevent future tragedies.”

David released a statement regarding the book deal, saying, “In times of struggle and tragedy, we can come together in love and compassion for each other. We can see each other not as political symbols, but as human beings. And then, of course, there will be times when we simply must fight for what is right.”

Lauren said, “It’s amazing to see that so much love can come from so much loss. But from our loss, our generation will create positive change.”

David recently urged advertisers to boycott Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, securing an initial loss of some advertisers but eventually turning a 20 percent increase in her viewership. He is now urging a boycott of some of the biggest, most profitable mutual fund companies because those companies’ funds have stock in gun manufacturers.

Breitbart News reported that David specifically targeted Blackrock and Vanguard Group. He is trying to get the hashtags #BoycottBlackrock and #BoycottVanguard to trend.

