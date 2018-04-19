Donald Trump: Marsha Blackburn Has My Full Endorsement in Tennessee

President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Marsha Blackburn for Senate, despite retiring Sen. Bob Corker praising her Democrat opponent.

Marsha Blackburn is a wonderful woman who has always been there when we have needed her,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Great on the Military, Border Security and Crime. Loves and works hard for the people of Tennessee.”

Trump praised Blackburn after retiring Sen. Bob Corker suggested she could lose the Senate race to replace him in Tennessee and that her Democrat opponent former Gov. Phil Bredesen had “real appeal” in the race.

But the president did not echo any of Corker’s concerns.

“She has my full endorsement and I will be there to campaign with her!” he wrote.

Trump has faced off with Corker before, describing him as “Liddle’ Bob Corker” after the retiring senator warned the world that the president was a threat to national security and could prompt “World War III.”

The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017