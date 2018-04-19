Pro-Gun Parkland School Shooting Survivor Travels to Nebraska to Take Twitter Supporter to Prom

Parkland school shooting survivor and Second Amendment advocate Kyle Kashuv flew to Nebraska to take Fidan Ibrahimova to the prom after she reached out to him on Twitter.

Ibrahimova explained that Kashuv caught her eye because he went against the grain, remaining pro-gun in a post-Parkland world where voice after voice is spewing anti-gun sentiment.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported that Ibrahimova reached out to Kashuv on April 2 and asked “how many retweets she would need to get him to be her prom date.” She received no response, so she asked again. Kashuv responded with a figure of 5,000.

Ibrahimova asked people to help “a dream come true” by retweeting, and she awoke to 2,000 retweets. The momentum continued until she had more than 8,000 retweets in the first week.

Kashuv responded to the retweets by letting Ibrahimova know he did not have a tuxedo. She handled that via a GoFundMe campaign through which she raised money that could cover his tux and flight to Nebraska, as well as their prom night dinner. Kashuv opted to wear a suit instead.

Ibrahimova said she was impressed with Kashuv for continuing to fight even though the establishment media were almost exclusively carrying the “really loud” voices of the pro-gun control side but “not so much the conservative side.”

Yet Kashuv keeps fighting.

