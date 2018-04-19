Report: Democrats Want to Include Reparations in 2022 Platform

The Democratic Party is looking to include reparations in their 2022 platform, along with Medicare for all United States residents, and free higher education that is fully paid for by American taxpayers.

In an exclusive report by the Washington Free Beacon, Democrats and liberal donors are pushing for an even further left agenda by 2022. That agenda was revealed during the Democracy Alliance’s latest conference called “Way to Win: 2022 Victory Party,” which featured guests such as the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and Democratic Georgia candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams.

The Free Beacon noted that the invitation for the gathering read:

It’s 2022 and we are celebrating policy victories across the nation: Medicare for All and Free College, and next on the agenda is Reparations. Because we’re governing with gusto, we’re seeing victories up and down the ballot—including winning a governorship in Texas and putting 38 electoral votes in grasp by 2024. Stop in 2020 and 2019 when local power builders turned Arizona and Florida solidly blue and established Virginia as a progressive governance juggernaut.

The event was co-hosted by not only a slew of liberal organizations, like the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, but also the Center for Popular Democracy, an open borders lobbying organization funded by globalist left-wing billionaire George Soros.

As Breitbart News reported, the Soros-funded Center for Popular Democracy has been one of the leading voices in the U.S. for promoting illegal immigration within leftist political circles.