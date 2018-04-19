Residents Open Fire with AR-15, 9mm Handgun and Turn the Tide on 7 Invasion Suspects

Two residents in Glen St. Mary, Florida, turned the tide on seven home invasion suspects by opening fire with an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun.

One of the alleged suspects was killed, another hospitalized, and a third was treated and released to police.

News4Jax reports the incident occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday when the suspects kicked in the door, claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. Three residents were at home at the time, and two responded by opening fire. The resident with the AR-15 estimates he fired 30 rounds by himself.

Two suspects immediately “crumpled to the floor with multiple gunshot wounds.”

The residents then “retreated to another part of the home” and called 911.

One suspect, Corey Lauramore, died of gunshot wounds to his head and an unidentified 16-year-old was hospitalized in unknown condition. Officers found “a heavy amount of dried blood caked on the front steps of the home, a bloodstained mask with a bullet hole through it and a .380 caliber handgun lying nearby.”

Authorities believe a total of seven individuals went to the trailer Sunday morning. The five charged with home invasion are 24-year-old William Lauramore, 24-year-old Joseph Albino, 20-year-old Zachary Bell, 19-year-old Christian Watkins, and 15-year-old Cayden Lauramore.

