Study: Food Stamp Usage by New Immigrants More than Tripled in Last Decade

The number of new immigrants on food stamps has more than tripled over the last decade, a study by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) reveals.

Between 2007 and 2017, food stamp usage by new immigrants to the United States has more than tripled from four percent in 2007 to 13 percent in 2017, CIS Director of Research Steven Camarotta finds in his latest study.

Native-born Americans’ food stamp usage increased as well, but not as much as new immigrants. For Americans, about six percent were on food stamps in 2007. In 2017, the number of native-born American households taking food stamps has ticked up to about ten percent.

The research means that new immigrants are now more likely than native-born Americans to use food stamps.

If an amnesty for illegal aliens enrolled in or eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program passed through the Republican-controlled Congress, about one in five amnesty recipients would end up on food stamps, Breitbart News reports.