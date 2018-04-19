President Trump Praises Melania Trump as His ‘Rock’ in Birthday, Fundraising Email

President Donald Trump praised first lady Melania Trump as his “rock” and “foundation” ahead of her 48th birthday on April 26.

“Family is one of life’s most wonderful treasures, and serving as America’s First Family has been a truly great privilege!” the president said in an email the Make America Great Again Committee sent out on Tuesday, which also sought donations to the committee.

“This month, our family is looking forward to a very special day,” Trump wrote. “Please join us in celebrating the first lady and my beautiful, kind-hearted and exceptional wife Melania’s birthday by signing her card.”

“Melania is my rock and foundation, and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without her by my side,” Trump wrote.

“She’s the cornerstone of our family, and an incredible mother to our son, Barron. I’m so proud of her accomplishments, and I hope you’ll wish her well on her special day,” Trump wrote.

The president married the first lady, who had a successful modeling career, in 2006.

Lifezette reported on the email and how the media has covered the first lady since her husband was elected the 45th President of the United States in 2016:

The president is in rare company in touting the many attributes of his Slovenian-born wife. An accomplished and multilingual businesswoman in her own right, she’s noted for being an exceptionally loving mother — but there is little mania for Melania among the mainstream press these days. While the media couldn’t get enough of Michelle Obama’s every move during her eight years as first lady, it is difficult if not impossible to find a major American magazine cover that features Melanie Trump.

“There’s a clear reluctance among editors to put themselves in the crosshairs of the culture wars,” NBCNews.com reported this year. “Mostly New York-based editors may fear having to face unhappy readers or advertisers if they go with a choice so closely tied to President Donald Trump.”

