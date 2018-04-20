Diamond and Silk on Andrew Cuomo Calling Himself ‘An Undocumented Person:’ ICE Should ‘Deport Him’

Diamond and Silk, two of President Trump’s most outspoken and loyal supporters, say the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency “should go pay” Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) “a visit” so long as he keeps calling himself “an undocumented person.”

In a speech this week, Cuomo referred to himself as an illegal alien, saying:

I’m an Italian-American, I came from poor Italian-Americans who came here. You know what they called Italian-Americans back in the day? They called them wops. You know what wop stood for? Without papers. I’m undocumented. You want to deport an undocumented person, start with me, because I’m an undocumented person. [Emphasis added]

In an interview with Fox News, Diamond and Silk said Cuomo should be looked into by ICE, since he claims he is an illegal alien.

“Well if he is undocumented, maybe ICE should go pay him a visit. And maybe go ahead on and deport him,” Diamond said.

“Listen when you come in this country, you must be legal,” Diamond continued. “And if he really cared about illegal aliens, he would tell them that instead of continuing with this rhetoric that they’re supposed to be here if they’re not legal. When you come in here, you must be legal is what needs to happen.”

“Illegal aliens, that’s not about race. People coming to our country legally, that’s not about race, that’s about following the law,” Diamond said.

“And keep in mind that sanctuaries are for birds, catch and release are for fish,” Silk mentioned. “When you come to this country, come here the right way.”

Cuomo is facing a tough re-election bid in New York state after liberal activist and Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon entered the gubernatorial race and will be on the ballot in the election whether she wins the Democratic primary against Cuomo or not.