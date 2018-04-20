Donald Trump: Unfair that ‘Shadey’ James Comey Can ‘Leak and Lie,’ While Michael Flynn’s Life Is Destroyed

President Donald Trump commented on former FBI Director James Comey’s new book, comparing his fate to that of former National Security Director Michael Flynn.

“So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third-rate book (that should never have been written),” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so!”

Flynn was fired by the president after it was clear he lied to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI about communications with the Russians after the election. Flynn ultimately pleaded guilty in December 2017 and cooperated with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Comey is currently on a media tour promoting his book and warning Americans that Trump is morally unfit for the presidency.

Trump also commented on Comey’s memos of their conversations after they were released to the public on Thursday. He claimed there was proof that the former FBI director leaked classified information.

“James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION,” he wrote. “Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue?”

