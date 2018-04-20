Kris Kobach Lights Up Anti-2A Student Protesters: ‘Stay in Class, Spend Half Hour Studying Second Amendment’

Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach told students protesting the Second Amendment on Friday that they should “stay in class” and “spend that half hour studying the history of the Second Amendment,” instead.

During a pro-gun rally at the Kansas Statehouse, Kobach railed against the anti-gun lobby and the “National Walkout Day” occurring nationwide where high school students are walking out of their classes to protest the Second Amendment.

“I have an idea: Instead of walking out of class, why don’t you stay in class and spend that half hour studying the history of the 2nd Amendment? You might learn something,” Kobach said to a roaring crowd of about 300 Second Amendment supporters.

“These 16-year-olds don’t speak for me and they sure as heck don’t speak for the people of Kansas,” Kobach said.

Kobach also laid into online video conglomerate YouTube for recent banning all instructional and demonstration videos on firearms from their platform, as Breitbart News reported.

Kobach said:

The Left and the pawns that they use that they find in the schools to kind of say their message for them, they are attacking not only our gun statutes and our gun rights, they’re attacking our gun culture. They’re trying to create an America where guns are not cool anymore… or not acceptable anymore. That’s what they’re trying to do. [Emphasis added] Youtube said they are not going to allow any more videos that are instructional or demonstratable in the use of firearms. That’s outrageous. Youtube is the virtual public space square today. It’s kind of like this square right here except you have many more people there all over the country, all over the world. And they’re saying ‘If you want to talk about instruction or demonstration of firearms, you’re not welcome in the public square.’ That is an attack on the gun culture. That’s an attack on the idea that it’s okay for a normal, reasonable people to appreciate the right to keep and bear arms. We’re not going to stand for it. [Emphasis added]

Kobach said that if a faculty member at Parkland High School, where a school shooter has been charged with murdering 17 people, had a gun at the time of the attack, more lives could have been saved.

“There was one courageous individual, a coach, an assistant coach, a football coach named Aaron Fies who didn’t have a gun, but what he did is just use his own body to try to stop the shooter and try to protect others,” Kobach said. “He ended up dying, tragically. If Coach Fies had had a gun, he could have stopped the killer, he could have ensured that many other peoples lives were safe. That’s what should have happened in Parkland.”

“We defend our president with guns, we defend our courtrooms with guns, we defend our banks with guns, we defend our celebrities in Hollywood with guns, but we defend our children with a sign that reads ‘This is a gun-free zone,'” Kobach said. “How well is that working?”

Full Disclosure: Kris Kobach is a columnist for Breitbart News Network.