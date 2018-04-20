Parkland Survivor Kyle Kashuv Counters Anti-Gun Walkout with Pro-Gun Event

Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv is countering the April 20 anti-gun walkout with a pro-gun event featuring speakers who will address ways to make schools safe without infringing on Second Amendment rights.

Friday’s walkout is the second since the Parkland shooting and is ubiquitously aimed at calling attention to the April 20, 1999, Columbine attack.

But on April 19, 2018, Kashuv told Breitbart News that walkouts are misguided. He said, “Walkouts don’t work. They are a waste of time and they’re counterproductive. They ruin the school system and they ruin the entire day for kids. Additionally, [a walkout] doesn’t solve anything; it doesn’t push policy.”

Kashuv has pulled together conservative, pro-gun voices for a live stream event wherein students can be educated on ways to make schools safer without infringing on Second Amendment rights. He said, “Let’s educate the kids. Let’s teach every single kid what there is know about the Second Amendment, about this debate.”

He described his event on April 15, tweeting:

I am working on having 4 prominent speakers, one every 15 minutes, go live on Facebook at 10:00 AM-11:00 AM on Friday, to discuss ways to save lives without infringing on 2A and the importance of mental health and not bullying. Stay tuned! #WalkUpNotOut #WalkUp https://t.co/gVuBikLgrU — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 15, 2018

Kashuv’s event can be seen as a livestream on his twitter feed @kylekashuv. He tweeted a list of confirmed speakers:

Kashuv observed, “Doing a walkout is going to get CNN and MSNBC views and it’s going to be great for their ratings but in reality nothing’s going to change.” He stressed that education is the key to securing change and education is the goal of his livestream event.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.