Police have charged an illegal alien with driving a car into a home that caused a massive explosion early in April.

Dallas police arrested Alejandro Enriquez-Castro and charged him with driving without a license in the April 7 incident. The suspect was then transferred to federal immigration officials, according to Fox News.

The explosion made national news, with police dashcam video showing officers arriving at the home only seconds before it exploded in a massive fireball.

Officers appeared on the scene after a car driven by the 40-year-old illegal, whom police said “was found to have several unconfirmed aliases,” smashed into the side of the home. The driver told police he lost control after his brakes went out.

The car apparently ruptured a gas line, leading to the explosion.

“I just remember a big heat wave and something kind of pushing me from the side,” Officer Travis Hiser told Fox. “There was shrapnel coming out of the house. The roof explodes, insulation was coming out. Things were coming out on fire.”

Officer Hiser and another officer rushed into the burning building to rescue the family. Still, the occupants of the home were seriously injured.

Dixie Bridges is still in critical condition. Her husband, Charlie, is listed as in good condition, while their son was released from the hospital.

The suspect has now been placed on an ICE hold due to his illegal status.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.