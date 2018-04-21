Resident Smells Home Invasion Suspect’s Cologne, Shoots Him Dead

A Greenville, South Carolina, resident smelled a home invasion suspect’s cologne, followed the smell to a closet, and shot the suspect dead.

The incident occurred around 8:25 a.m. Friday morning.

Greenville News reports that the woman took her children to school, returned to her residence, and sensed that someone was in her apartment. There was an “unusual smell, an odor, cologne or whatever.”

The woman’s uncle, Douglas Sweeney, said his niece began going room to room in the apartment then opened a closet door and “there he was.” The woman shot the intrusion suspect on the spot.

Responding officers discovered the suspect’s body in the closet of the master bedroom. The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Quentin Ramon Oliver and his cause of death was listed as “a gunshot wound to the chest.”