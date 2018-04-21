Donald Trump Suggests Appointment of Special Counsel Was Illegal After James Comey Leaks

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill December 9, 2015 in Washington, DC. Comey was questioned about the mass shootings in San Bernardino and Paris, the ability of people on the so-called 'no fly list' to buy firearms in the United States and the affects of budget sequestration on the FBI's ability to protect America and fight terrorism. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty

by Charlie Spiering21 Apr 20180

President Donald Trump speculated about the nature of the Russia special counsel on Friday, pointing out that it was the result of an illegal leak to the media.

“James Comey illegally leaked classified documents to the press in order to generate a Special Council?” Trump asked on Twitter. “Therefore, the Special Council was established based on an illegal act?”

Trump made his comments after news broke that the Justice Department inspector general was investigating if Comey leaked classified information by giving a friend memos of his conversations with the president.

Although Comey redacted some of the information in his memos, some details were upgraded to “confidential” after he left the FBI.

Trump raised questions about Comey’s behavior, but the investigation continues.

“Really, does everybody know what that means?” he wrote on Twitter, suggesting that the entire special counsel investigation was fraudulent:


