Yeti Coolers Cuts Ties with NRA Foundation

Yeti Coolers, a go-to for sportsmen around the country, is cutting ties with the NRA Foundation without explanation or prior notice.
The NRA Foundation is a charitable organization.
The separation comes although Yeti products have long been a staple at Friends of NRA Foundation Banquets and functions.
NRA-ILA quoted NRA past president and USF executive director Marion Hammer saying, “Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why. They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation.”
Hammer pointed out that the NRA Foundation raises money “to support youth programs and educational programs nationwide” and says Yeti “should be ashamed.”
