BoycottYeti Movement Erupts After Cooler Maker Ditches NRA Foundation

On April 21 Breitbart News reported that Yeti Coolers cut ties with the NRA Foundation and by April 22 a #BoycottYeti campaign was sweeping Twitter.

NRA president Marion Hammer explained the NRA Foundation is a charitable organization that raises money for youth and educational programs nationwide. She noted that Yeti products have long been a staple at Friends of NRA Foundation banquets and functions.

However, on April 20, the NRA-ILA quoted Hammer saying, “Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with the NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why. They will only say they will no longer sell products to the NRA Foundation.”

The response from outsdoorsmen, NRA members, and others, was immediate.

Tweets that simply said “#BoycottYeti” became ubiquitous:

Others Tweeted about the fact that Yeti’s decision to cut ties with the NRA Foundation effectively sent the message that they were trading one kind of customer for another:

@YETICoolers I guess you’re banking on the tree-huggers making up for the millions of hunters and Pro-2A you just alienated who buy your over-prices coolers. Good luck with that one! Dumb move. #boycottYETICoolers #BOYCOTTYETI #HandsOffMyGuns — Deplorable Lori (@Holly1L) April 22, 2018

Another Twitter user pushed a photo of a “razor blade scraper,” which he renamed a “Yeti Coolers window decal removal tool”:

Saving America tweeted:

Twitter user Austen Fletcher tweeted:

Vietnam Vet Carl Cannon did not use the #BoycottYeti hashtage, but sent Yeti Coolers a message nonetheless:

Are you nuts or something #Yeti ,

Your cutting ties with the very type of people that buy your products#Liberals don't hunt ,fish or go Boating.. You will go bankrupt.. Serves you right — Carl Cannon (@Wheetypie) April 22, 2018

