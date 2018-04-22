Chicago Police: Elderly Woman Found Pushing Around Dead Body in Shopping Cart

Chicago police were called when witnesses said they saw an elderly woman pushing a shopping cart with a dead body inside near the city’s Chatham neighborhood.

Officers dispatched to the scene found the elderly woman and her cart at around 8 pm on Saturday evening on South Calumet Avenue, according to WGN Channel 9.

When officers stopped the woman, they discovered the body of a dead African American woman in the cart.

Initial reports stated the body was a man’s, but corrections were later issued. Police had no identification of the body and did not release the identity of the woman pushing the cart.

An investigation has been launched to determine how the elderly woman discovered the body of the black woman.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.