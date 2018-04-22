EXCLUSIVE – Kris Kobach on Being Held in Contempt During Fight Against Voter Fraud: ‘It’s Just Ridiculous’

Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach exclusively told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday that the recent news of Chief District Court of Kansas Judge Julie A. Robinson holding the conservative in contempt of court in his fight against voter fraud is “just ridiculous.”

During an interview with Breitbart News Political Editor Matt Boyle and Deputy Political Editor Amanda House, Kobach explained that Robinson’s holding him in contempt at the request of the left-wing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is not the shocking development that the establishment media has hyped it to be.

Robinson was appointed to the court by former President George W. Bush.

Kobach explained:

So Kansas, I think most people would agree, we have the toughest security laws because not only do we have photo ID, we also have proof of citizenship when you register to vote and we have prosecution from the Secretary of State’s office when we find voter fraud and there are about a dozen cases that we prosecute in the last two years. So the ACLU came at us very hard and there are a number of lawsuits, one of which suing to stop our proof of citizenship requirement. And the judge surprisingly agreed with their preliminary injunction, this is back in 2016, with their arguments. I think their arguments are inane and I’m sure we’ll prevail on appeal, certainly in the Supreme Court if it goes there. But in any rate, the judge said for a preliminary injunction purposes, the state has to allow people who register at the DMV. They don’t have to prove their citizenship, but everybody else who registers online, registers in person, etc. you have to prove your citizenship. It’s an utter nonsense way of reading the statutes and the constitution. The civil contempt order, which the ACLU asked the judge to provide, simply said that the state of Kansas didn’t fully comply with the judge’s preliminary injunction… She also wanted to make sure that all those voters got a notice telling them where there polling place is, the standard postcard that’s sent out in Kansas. And we instructed the counties to do so, but some of the counties didn’t get it done in time in the short period before the election. And so the judge is holding my office in contempt for the failure of counties to follow the instructions that we gave them. It’s just ridiculous. I think we’ll prevail on the contempt issue in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. But of course, you read the left-wing editorials and papers and ‘Oh my goodness! He’s held in contempt. He must have done something really terrible.’ When really all it is, is some counties that didn’t send out both postcards, they only sent out one postcard.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Kobach has led the national fight against voter fraud in his historic case against the ACLU.

The 2013 law requires Kansas voters to provide proof of citizenship — such as a birth certificate — before they are allowed to vote in elections. The ACLU, however, has argued in the trial that the law has unjustly kept citizens from voting.

Kobach, during the course of the trial, argued that voter proof of citizenship protects the votes of citizens while preventing noncitizens and illegal aliens from voting.

