Billionaire Koch Brothers to Congress: Pass Amnesty for DACA Illegal Aliens ‘As Quickly as Possible’

Pro-mass immigration GOP megadonor billionaires the Koch brothers are demanding the Republican-controlled Congress pass an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens “as quickly as possible.”

The Koch brothers represent a slew of organizations that purport to be conservative and libertarian-leaning, including Freedom Partners, the LIBRE Initiative, Americans for Prosperity, and Generation Opportunity. The billionaires’ businesses include Matador Cattle Company, Koch Pipeline, and Guardian Industries.

In letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), spokespeople for the Koch brothers’ organizations asked that an amnesty for at least 1.8 million illegal aliens who are eligible and enrolled in the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program be passed immediately.

The letter states as follows:

We are writing to urge you to work collaboratively and across party lines to advance legislation that provides permanent protection for the Dreamers. The Dreamers are among our best and brightest, brought here through no fault of their own. They are students, workers, and men and women putting their lives on the line in the armed forces. But without the certainty to plan their lives and futures, they are unable to fully contribute to our communities and nation. … … There is no reason to continue to delay action on the Dreamers. No one should give up while a deal is so close and while so many continue to live with uncertainty. We encourage you to act as quickly as possible and provide Congress with the leadership that’s needed to break through Washington gridlock.

The letter comes after the Koch brothers released a seven-figure ad campaign where they advocated for giving amnesty to millions of illegal aliens by using the words of the Washington, D.C., political establishment, which is unified not only on mass immigration, but also on endless free trade and foreign interventionism.

As Breitbart News most recently reported, reducing overall immigration — whereby more than 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants enter the country every year to compete for working and middle-class jobs against Americans — is a bigger priority for GOP voters than tax cuts, repealing Obamacare, getting the U.S. out of the Iran Deal, destroying ISIS, and expanding family leave.