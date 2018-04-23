WATCH–#BoycottYeti Movement Explodes: Americans Shoot, Slice, Crush, Destroy Coolers

On April 21 Breitbart News reported on a NRA-ILA statement which said Yeti Coolers had cut ties with the NRA Foundation.

The statement, written by former NRA president and USF executive director Marion Hammer, said, “Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why. They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation.”

The response began as whisper, then morphed into a scream and quickly took the form of #BoycottYeti movement on Twitter. Now the response is characterized by videos of people shooting, slicing, or otherwise destroying Yeti Cooler products while proclaiming allegiance to the NRA.

WBTW reported that Hartsville, South Carolina, resident Bryan Atkinson loaded his Yeti Cooler with 22 pounds of Tannerite and proclaimed, “This Yeti ain’t ready.”

He said, “Yeti can’t stand behind the NRA, I ain’t standing behind Yeti no more.”

Atkinson’s called out, “Hashtag Yeti, Hashtag NRA, Hashtag AR-15,” then had his friend take the Yeti out in a middle of field and set down the cooler. Atkinson hit it with the second shot and the explosion was huge.

Warning: Language

On April 22 a Twitter user who goes by “SColbertIsAnIdiot,” posted a video in which he cut the tag of his Yeti and replaced with the letters NRA:

YETI is no longer to me pic.twitter.com/ugXAzRbLvA — SColbertIsAnIdiot (@fenwickrx) April 22, 2018

On April 23 the owner of a Yeti camouflage hat responded to Yeti cutting ties with the NRA Foundation by cutting the Yeti logo off his hat. While cutting, the owner can be heard saying, “This is what we think of Yeti, cutting your logo off this hat.”

At Florida’s Aegis Tactical, “Joe” mentioned Yeti cutting ties with the NRA foundation then placed a Yeti tumbler in a shooting lane and fired shot after shot into it. Before shooting it he mentioned that he had acquired the tumbler from Leopold and his hope is that Leopold will quit using Yeti products:

There are numerous other online videos of people blowing up Yetis, shooting holes in them, crushing them or cutting them in half. Moreover, on April 22 Breitbart News reported that a #BoycottYeti movement erupted on Twitter following news of the cooler company’s break from the NRA Foundation.

On April 23 Yeti released a statement in which they claimed the NRA-ILA statement about Yeti and the NRA Foundation is “inaccurate.” The cooler company said it is “unwavering in [their] belief in and commitment to the Constitution of the United States and its Second Amendment”:

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.